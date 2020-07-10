CAPE MAY - While some municipalities tightened initial freedoms for public consumption, Cape May voted July 8 to extend the open container hours.
Once Gov. Phil Murphy allowed outdoor dining, municipalities across the county created different levels of flexibility, with respect to their public consumption of alcohol ordinances. The move by the towns was an attempt to bolster local restaurants and bars that were returning after three months of takeout-only business.
Cape May City Council used an emergency resolution to set 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. as hours in which public consumption would be allowed on the beaches, Promenade, and various city streets. The meeting at which the council approved the change had a lively public comment period, with residents split on the measure.
Since then, some municipalities have tightened the initial freedoms for public consumption, most limiting the behavior to areas adjacent to, or near, the establishments that are allowed to sell alcoholic beverages “to go.”
In a split 3-to-2 vote, the council extended the period for permitted open containers and public consumption by two additional hours, now allowed from 5 p.m. to midnight.