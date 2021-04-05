AtlantiCare Enhances Visitor Restrictions in Response to COVID-19 Situation

COURT HOUSE - AtlantiCare is looking to expand its business endeavors in Cape May County. 

An application has been submitted by the medical company to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP) for permission to construct a new, two-story facility on Route 9 South, in Court House, according to the Press of Atlantic City. Also sought is a 136-space parking lot. 

A 60-day public comment period is scheduled for the application, and individuals may request a hearing for it by April 16. 

