NORTH WILDWOOD - City Council July 6 adopted a $500,000 bond ordinance on second reading, approving two property acquisitions related to North Wildwood's planned gateway improvements and new Gold Star Memorial (https://bit.ly/36ukXM1).

The properties sought by the city are two parcels, 201 West Walnut Ave. and 233 W. Spruce St.

The city is working with local veteran organizations and the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) to gather funding for the memorial, according to Mayor Patrick Rosenello.

The memorial, through the Gold Star program, would honor service members who died in the line of duty and would be the first of its kind in the Garden State.

At the meeting, City Administrator Ron Simone noted the city plans to use funds appropriated through a $400,000 Small Cities grant to help pay for the projects.

