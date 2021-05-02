To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.
COURT HOUSE - The Cape May County Department of Health will be providing Covid vaccination for walk-ins May 3, while supplies last.
According to a release, the site of the vaccination clinic is at the Avalon Community Center, at 3001 Avalon Ave. Walk-in times are between 11:00 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Walk-in availability is for May 5 only. Anyone who comes to the Avalon Community Center that day will be offered a choice of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson or Moderna vaccine. If an individual selects Moderna, a second dose appointment will be automatically scheduled on-site.
Both the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are eligible for individuals 18 years old and up. Anyone who is 16 or 17 years old and wants the vaccine must find a site that provides the Pfizer vaccine.
“This provides additional flexibility for people who haven’t received the Covid vaccine yet,” stated Cape May County Commissioner Jeffrey Pierson, the liaison to the Cape May County Department of Health. “Cape May County has consistently vaccinated the most people per capita in New Jersey, and we are always exploring additional ways to reach out to the community.”
People who can’t make it to Avalon May 5 can still register for the Covid vaccine and find locations to schedule an appointment in the future.
The Cape May County government website has key links on the main page of the website, at capemaycountynj.gov, for all commonly asked questions for coronavirus vaccinations.