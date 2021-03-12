To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.
COURT HOUSE - March 12: The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 39 new positive test samples were collected among County residents over the past several days.
According to a release, while Cape May County has recorded 7,233 Covid cases during the pandemic, 6,721 of those are now off quarantine.
The county also announced the deaths of three residents from the coronavirus. an 81-year-old Sea Isle City man, a 75-year-old Ocean City man and a 66-year-old Middle Township Woman.
“My heart goes out to the friends and families during this time of sorrow,” stated Cape May County Commissioner Director Gerald Thornton.
The Cape May County Department of Health administered 128 doses of the Covid vaccine March 11, for a total of 12,562 doses so far. The New Jersey Health Department reports that 41,810 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Cape May County, when combining the vaccine doses given out by the Cape May County Department of Health and other entities. This total number of doses includes a combination of first and second doses.
This week, Cape May County can report another decrease in Covid cases. Cases were down 12%, when comparing data from March 5 to March 11 versus the seven days prior. These numbers line up with another drop in the rate of transmission.
The website covidactnow.com reports that the county's RT is .92, which reflects that the spread of the Covid virus is decreasing currently.
For vaccine information on where, when, who, and how, please visit capemaycountynj.gov.