UT Logo

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

PETERSBURG – Upper Township Committee approved a resolution Aug. 24, requesting that Cape May County make Commonwealth Avenue (CR 619), in Strathmere, a tow-away zone.  

The measure resulted from the constant complaints about parking violations in the newly created pedestrian/bike lane made for safety reasons.  

Committee member Curtis Corson commented, “While this is a county road and we don’t have control, we’re very eager that the county gets serious about keeping cars out of this lane for the safety of all.” 

Freeholders approved the tow-away zone Aug. 25.  

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments