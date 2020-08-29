PETERSBURG – Upper Township Committee approved a resolution Aug. 24, requesting that Cape May County make Commonwealth Avenue (CR 619), in Strathmere, a tow-away zone.
The measure resulted from the constant complaints about parking violations in the newly created pedestrian/bike lane made for safety reasons.
Committee member Curtis Corson commented, “While this is a county road and we don’t have control, we’re very eager that the county gets serious about keeping cars out of this lane for the safety of all.”
Freeholders approved the tow-away zone Aug. 25.