WOODBINE - Mayor William Pikolycky announced that the Borough of Woodbine has been selected to receive a grant award, in the amount of $142,770.08, from the New Jersey Department of Transportation, Fiscal Year 2021 Airport Improvement Program (AIP), for its “Transient Apron Design” project.
According to a release, this project is consistent with the future demands anticipated at the Woodbine Municipal Airport. The transient apron will provide three tie-down positions to replace the five tie-down positions that were removed during the construction of the helicopter apron. The configuration of the new ramp area will provide pilots with additional room to maneuver in and out of the apron.
The proposed transient apron is approximately 25,000 square feet of new pavement on the existing turf area. The expansion will provide pilots additional room to maneuver around the apron when using the airport.
With the construction of the helicopter ramp, there is no ramp designated for transient users when utilizing the airport.
Aviation forecasts justify the need for transient travelers (recreational, corporate, tourism, etc.). This traffic currently exists and is anticipated to increase. This historical use and proposed use of Woodbine, as a “gateway to the Jersey Shore” makes this transient apron essential to the aeronautical system.
“This project, with its increased transient visitor capacity, comes with good timing, as we see increased activities with the new business operations of SkyScape and American Aerospace at Woodbine Municipal Airport,” stated Pikolycky. “I want to thank the Department of Transportation, and particularly Commissioner Gutierrez-Scaccetti, for recognizing Woodbine’s need by approving this request, especially given the new businesses at our airport.”