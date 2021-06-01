TRENTON - Starting June 1, the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission (MVC) will allow applicants without a Social Security number or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) to submit a sworn affidavit to meet the requirements for a standard New Jersey driver's license or non-driver ID card.
According to a release, the instructions and format for the affidavit and updated requirements for a standard driver's license or non-driver ID card will be posted to their respective links on the MVC website. Until June 1, the existing requirements for a standard driver's license or non-driver ID card remain in effect.
“Those applying for a standard driver's license still need to use ‘6 Points of ID’ to prove their identity and offer proof of NJ residency,” stated Sue Fulton, MVC chief administrator, “but beginning June 1, applicants who do not have a Social Security number or ITIN can provide an affidavit to meet that requirement.”
The MVC successfully launched status-neutral licensing at the beginning of May. Those interested in being licensed without regard to immigration status are strongly encouraged to visit the MVC’s First Driver License/ID webpage to learn more about getting a driver's license in New Jersey.
The resources at the webpage – the New Jersey Driver Manual, FAQs, “6 Points of ID” flyers, and explanatory videos – are currently available in English and Spanish, with more languages to come. Customers also can use the integrated Google Translate software on NJMVC.gov to translate the website into many different languages.
All applicants need to complete the state’s Graduated Driver License (GDL) program in order to receive a standard New Jersey driver's license. The GDL program is a multi-step process that includes obtaining a permit, passing a knowledge test, practicing supervised driving, and passing a road test.
Qualified applicants who have the required documents must start the process by scheduling an appointment online, at NJMVC.gov, to get their initial permit. Demand for initial permits is high, and customers should check the website frequently and try multiple licensing centers to book an appointment.
The MVC has made many operational changes and moved many transactions online, in order to increase its capacity to process new permits and licenses. Customers are urged to have patience while the initial surge of demand is met and levels off as more applicants are served over the next few months.