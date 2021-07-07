COURT HOUSE - Middle Township’s Ockie Wisting Recreation Complex recently received a patriotic donation from the Rio Grande fire commissioners – two brand-new flagpoles.
According to a release, former Fire Commissioner J. Gregory Neill was attending a summer concert, at the Ockie Wisting Complex, when Mayor Timothy Donohue expressed interest in a flagpole for the park, which opened in 2017. Neill, whose family previously participated in flagpole donations in the township, decided to spearhead the new effort at Ockie Wisting.
Now, the flagpoles are up, and Middle Township will honor all who contributed to it at an upcoming summer concert July 13.
The District 2 Rio Grande fire commissioners donated the flags and poles. Firefighters from Rio Grande’s all-volunteer District 2 supplied water for the concrete and helped pour the concrete. John McNulty, owner of Bayshore Landscaping, donated the concrete and additional labor.
Ockie Wisting already had a special tie to the local fire company. The complex is named for Robert O. “Ockie” Wisting, a 51-year member of the Rio Grande Volunteer Fire Company, who lost his life during a fire call. Wisting is the only firefighter in Middle Township killed in the line of duty.
Neill, who is still a Rio Grande firefighter, rallied support for the project among members of the Middle Township Fire District No. 2 and the Rio Grande Volunteer Fire Company. He said he wanted this project to have meaning to those who visit Ockie Wisting.
An additional flagpole contributed by the same group is located at the Railroad Ave Recreation Complex.
“The township greatly appreciates the additions of the flagpoles to both Ockie Wisting and Railroad Ave Recreation Complex,” stated Donohue. “We’re thankful to Greg Neill and his family for leading the initiative and all those who contributed to the projects.”
“This is our way of honoring past and present firefighters and past and present fire commissioners for their service and commitment to the fire district and the Township of Middle,” stated Neill.
Neill noted that the American flag became particularly important to his family after his son, William, joined the U.S. Marines five years ago. Neill and his family previously were involved in flag donations at the Rio Grande Fire Company and two at Goshen Complex.