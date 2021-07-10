Marijuana Plant - Shutterstock
WILDWOOD CREST - Wildwood Crest commissioners July 7 adopted an ordinance prohibiting all classes of cannabis establishments, distribution and delivery services within borough zoning districts.  

The borough joins several county municipalities that banned businesses in the emerging cannabis industry from setting up shop in their community. 

State law gives municipalities until Aug. 21 to enact ordinances related to regulated cannabis businesses that will seek locations across the state, as part of the recent legalization of recreational cannabis.  

The law allows municipalities to ease their restrictions after the August deadline, but they will not be allowed to tighten those restrictions for five years.   

