SEA ISLE CITY – Mayor Leonard Desiderio informed Sea Isle City Council that the city will construct new pickleball courts, which will be located next to the marina building.
“This project was adopted in our municipal capital plan, and design is now underway,” said Desiderio. “City administration will present a capital funding ordinance at the next council meeting to pay for this project. We expect another project that we have planned, which was adopted in the capital plan, is the construction of pickleball courts next to the marina building."
"Design is underway, and at the next City Council meeting, the administration will bring forward a capital funding ordinance to pay for this project. Our goal is to have the courts ready to go for this coming summer,” Desiderio continued.