West Wildwood Logo

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

WEST WILDWOOD - Commissioners July 2 adopted an ordinance prohibiting all smoking in public places within the borough.  

The action follows those by several county municipalities that reacted to cannabis legalization by banning smoking of all substances, including marijuana, tobacco, and the use of electronic vapor devices.  

No one spoke against the ordinance during the required public hearing. 

West Wildwood earlier adopted an ordinance prohibiting all classes of cannabis establishments in all zones within the borough (https://bit.ly/3qVEe2s). 

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments