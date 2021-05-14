Marijuana Plant - Shutterstock
PETERSBURG - Upper Township Committee May 10 adopted a cannabis ordinance, prohibiting business activity for both recreational and medicinal sales within its borders.  

Solicitor Daniel Young pointed out that if nothing is passed now, rules can’t be modified for the next five years 

A resident commented, "Please don't pass up the chance for business and tax opportunities in Upper."  

Blanche Adams, representing the Upper Township Business Association, noted, "Per a recent survey we did, out of 135 responses, 100 were in favor of cannabis activity and, in fact, 76% of township voters also supported cannabis business."  

Committee member Curtis Corson said, "The 2% tax revenue we might accrue from cannabis sales is not attractive enough to allow this type of business, keeping in mind that we have no municipal policing and must rely on State Police." 

