PETERSBURG – Municipal Engineer Paul Dietrich updated Upper Township Committee members, at their March 22 meeting, that the contractor for the Beesley’s Point construction project started work.
The project, part of the county initiative to beautify and improve public spaces, includes picnic tables, benches, a pavilion, bike rack, bike fix-it station, water bottle filling station, a boardwalk along the beach, and a multi-use path along Harbor Road, heading to Shore Road.
“We’re hoping that work will be completed by July 1," said Dietrich. "We’re installing ‘no parking’ signage at the parking lot and by the beach, where the contractor will have his equipment staged, to keep everyone safe.
"In answer to public inquiries we’ve received, the Women's History Trail marker will be preserved and, in fact, made even more visible.”