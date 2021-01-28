UT Logo

PETERSBURG – Upper Township Committee approved a resolution, at its Jan. 25 meeting, calling upon county and state transportation officials to conduct a safety study of a Marmora intersection where residents have long complained of accidents.  

The intersection is where Roosevelt Boulevard (CR 623) feeds into Exit 25 of the Garden State Parkway.  

“We are hopeful that with this study, improvements can be made to keep motorists safer, as they travel through this busy and dangerous intersection,” stated Mayor Richard Palombo. 

