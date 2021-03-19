To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.
COURT HOUSE - March 19: The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 36 new positive test samples were collected among County residents over the past several days.
According to a release, while Cape May County has recorded 7,421 Covid cases during the pandemic, 6,920 of those are now off quarantine.
The New Jersey Health Department reports that 48,255 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Cape May County, when combining the vaccine doses given out by the Cape May County Department of Health and other entities. This total number of doses includes a combination of first and second doses.
Capacities have increased at many businesses, as of today. Previously announced capacity limit increases went into effect today for restaurants, gyms, personal care services and casinos, among others, which went to 50% from 35%. Indoor gathering limits increased to 25 people and outdoors went to 50 individuals.
For vaccine information on where, when, who, and how, please visit capemaycountynj.gov.