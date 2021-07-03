UT Logo

PETERSBURG – Upper Township Committee member Curtis Corson told the committee June 28 that the municipality is facing a lifeguard shortage.  

“We are down two positions and have others leaving mid-July for school and other commitments, so we will do a new recruitment July 17, which will position us nicely for August and next summer,” he said. 

