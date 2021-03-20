STONE HARBOR - Stone Harbor Borough Council March 16 approved a change order to the 2020 road program that will fund the creation of three platform tennis courts, at the 96th Street recreation field.
The change order’s passage marked the culmination of a long effort by platform tennis enthusiasts to have facilities for the sport in the borough.
Original estimates for the courts’ cost were lower, growing after an investigation showed more work was necessary to convert three underutilized tennis courts to platform tennis facilities, with appropriate lighting.
Estimates shared with the council claim the sport would generate enough revenue to pay for the construction costs within five years. The construction funds are coming from previously authorized capital monies and represent no added burden on the borough's operating budget.
Support for the change order was strong, with over a dozen residents using public comment to urge passage. A letter from the Stone Harbor Property Owners Association argued that the borough’s capital priorities should rest with sustainability projects.