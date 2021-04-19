Police Body Cam - Shutterstock
Shutterstock

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

WILDWOOD - Wildwood Board of Commissioners approved the purchase of 32 body-worn cameras for the police department April 14.  

“I think the body cameras are a good thing. Yes, they help with frivolous complaints,” Wildwood Police Chief Robert Regalbuto said, in an interview. “I think the body cameras are good for the officers.” 

New cameras will be issued to full-time officers, and older cameras will be allocated for seasonal officers, Regalbuto said.  

The chief said that the department will apply for a grant to purchase more body cameras to meet the state attorney general’s requirement that all officers wear one by June 1.  

The Board of Commissioners also approved the purchase of a new Ford F250 and two new Ford Interceptor vehicles for the department, at their April 14 meeting. 

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments