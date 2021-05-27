DMV
TRENTON – New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission (NJMVC) customers are advised that all MVC facilities will be closed May 31, in observance of the Memorial Day holiday.

According to a release, this includes:

  • Licensing and vehicle centers
  • Regional service centers
  • Road testing sites
  • Inspection stations

All MVC facilities will be open for regular operating hours May 29. Customers are asked to check the status of an agency location by visiting NJMVC.gov.

