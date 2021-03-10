To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.
COURT HOUSE - March 10: The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 27 new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days.
According to a release, while Cape May County has recorded 7,160 Covid cases during the pandemic, 6,671 of those are now off quarantine.
The county also announced the death of a 90-year-old Middle Township man from the coronavirus.
“My condolences to the entire family,” stated Cape May County Commissioner Director Gerald Thornton.
The Cape May County Department of Health administered 253 doses of the Covid vaccine March 9, for a total of 12,148 doses so far. The New Jersey Health Department reports that 40,181 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Cape May County, when combining the vaccine doses given out by the Cape May County Department of Health and other entities. This total number of doses includes a combination of first and second doses.
There is more positive reporting data on the Covid virus in Cape May County. The website covidactnow.com reports the county had a 3.9% positivity rate from tests performed March 6. This is the first time the county has been below 5% since Feb. 12 and the first time below 4% since Nov. 4.
The rate of transmission, again, dropped, this time to .93, meaning the spread of the virus is currently declining.
For vaccine information on where, when, who, and how, please visit capemaycountynj.gov.