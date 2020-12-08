COURT HOUSE - The Cape May County Office of Emergency Management is making an application to become a weather-ready county designation from the National Weather Service.
According to a release, this designation will show that the county has achieved measurable milestones to better inform its residents about severe weather threats including flooding, hurricanes and tornadoes. This application is being prepared by OEM Operations Manager Anne Marie Ricco, with support from Atlantic City Electric.
“This application follows the county’s current designation as a weather-ready ambassador through the National Weather Service," Ricco stated. “This application will further demonstrate that the county has taken significant and remarkable steps towards the very best alert system possible to help keep our residents and visitors out of harm’s way."
The weather-ready county initiative falls under the service’s weather-ready national initiative designed to bring information to as many areas of the country as possible. The county intends to place portable table-top weather radios that broadcast National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association bulletins when appropriate in key county locations, including, but not limited to, the eight branches of the Cape May County Library System; county administration building; county health department; county social services building; and the Crest Haven Nursing Home. These are the locations visited most frequently by members of the public.
“I want to commend Anne Marie and county OEM for advancing our emergency warning system to this intricate level," stated Cape May County Freeholder Director Gerald Thornton. “First and foremost, emergency notifications are crucial with saving lives. Cape May County will become the first county in the State to achieve this designation."
“We are extremely proud to work with the Cape May County Department of Emergency Management in its efforts to secure this designation,” stated Ronnie Town, senior public affairs manager, Atlantic City Electric. “From strengthening our energy grid to supporting the county with the necessary funding to purchase these emergency alert radios, we’re working to help make our communities more resilient against the growing threats from severe weather.”
There are 17 municipalities through the State of New Jersey that are storm-ready communities; no counties have yet achieved the weather-ready county designation.