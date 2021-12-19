ocean city fire department fire truck
Courtesy Ocean City Fire and Rescue Services

PETERSBURG – In continuing efforts to save taxpayers' money, Upper Township Committee passed a resolution at its Dec. 13 meeting to engage Ocean City emergency personnel, firefighters and equipment in a shared services agreement to protect Strathmere.  

The small village of Strathmere, a beach community that is part of Upper Township, is contiguous with Ocean City by bridge, thus the shared services agreement makes good safety sense, and is a sound financial practice, committee members said. 

