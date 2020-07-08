Murphy Image

Gov. Phil Murphy 

 File Photo

TRENTON - To further combat COVID-19, Gov. Phil Murphy July 8 announced an executive order requiring masks to be worn outdoors when social distancing can't be practiced.

A tweet from the governor details the order, including that children under 2 years old are excluded from the requirement, that masks don't need to be worn when eating or drinking, and that masks aren’t mandatory when they could suppress an individual's health or safety.

Multiple news sources reported Murphy was expected to sign the order July 9, after stating so on MSNBC's "Morning Joe."

Further details about enforcing the requirement haven't been formally announced, as of noon July 8.