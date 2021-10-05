UT Logo

PETERSBURG – Municipal Engineer Paul Dietrich briefed Upper Township Committee, at its Sept. 27 meeting, about plans to continue beautifying and enhancing amenities at the park in Beesley's Point.  

“We’re expecting the Army Corps of Engineers to be able to dredge the area of the bay near the park now that approval has been given with the necessary permitting," said Dietrich. "To augment the work that already has been done to expand the park’s accessibility and comfort for residents and visitors, we’re working with the county to review best Phase II options.  

"Under consideration is applying for an Open Space grant for additional funding, such as to widen the road.”  

Committee member Curtis Corson also floated the idea of a fishing pier at the park. 

