NORTH WILDWOOD - Michael Donohue will replace William Kaufmann as city solicitor in the new year, pending the approval of North Wildwood City Council, said Mayor Patrick Rosenello Dec. 15.
“I felt, and the council I anticipate feels… with Michael’s experience in local government, county government, and the Superior Court, along with his partner, Bill Blaney, we’re really getting the best of both worlds here,” Rosenello explained, in an interview.
Donohue left the Superior Court, in March, (http://bit.ly/3h7Ky28), after four years on the bench, citing political aspirations and a desire to return to private practice.
He joined Blaney and Karavan, an Avalon firm, with William Blaney, North Wildwood’s labor counsel, and attorney Marcus Karavan.
“My family has roots in the Wildwoods,” said Donohue. “I’m no stranger to the town. I look forward to being counsel there, helping the elected officials, which they’ve always done a good job, in North Wildwood. A great little town.”
Before his four years in the black robe, Donohue was the county’s Republican Party chairman and, in private practice, served local governments as legal counsel.
Karavan, his law partner, succeeded him as county Republican chair. Donohue is also a former Stone Harbor councilman.
Since May, Donohue was Cape May County’s acting administrator, which, he said, is a role he never expected to fill, but called it “civic duty.” He will be replaced by Kevin Lare, in January (http://bit.ly/2IZREsG), and transition to a consulting role for the county.
North Wildwood’s solicitor is a contract job, like most towns, not a full-time position for the city. Donohue said he will also expand his practice and focus on mediation and hearing officer services, as well as “doing my political stuff on the side, as I have always done, for many, many years.”
Donohue said balancing different gigs isn’t new to him and nothing he can’t manage.
“I’ll give North Wildwood whatever time they need. There won’t be any restriction, in terms of my ability to represent the town, because of other things I might be doing,” Donohue said. “I’ve always managed to balance all that very well. I don’t think it will be any different this time around.”
Rosenello thanked Kaufmann for his 20 years of service as North Wildwood solicitor and announced plans to keep him on as special counsel on specific litigation.
“Bill (Kaufmann) has done a great job for the city. The fact that I have asked him to stay on is proof of that,” Rosenello said, adding Kaufmann will be involved in litigation involving Marina Bay Towers and Seaport Pier.