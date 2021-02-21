Stone Harbor Logo

STONE HARBOR A debate on Stone Harbor’s proposed lot grading ordinance continued Feb. 16, during the Borough Council’s work session. 

In an earlier form, the ordinance came up for adoption in November 2020 and was unexpectedly defeated. 

At issue is the relationship of the proposed ordinance and other ordinances, especially one that set a new standard for the borough’s bulkheads, at 8 feet. 

In November, a provision that would've allowed drip irrigation for grass grown between the street curb and the sidewalk proved to be a focal pointThe measure was favored by the borough’s Planning Board, but not by certain members of the borough’s Flood Mitigation Committee, who want stones or other material that required no irrigation be the only permissible covering in that strip of land.  

The controversial provision was removed from the draft presented for discussion Feb. 16. 

What animated debate at the most recent meeting was the apparent ability of property owners to backfill the property to the 8-foot height of the bulkhead.  

While some argued the provision would allow for greater waterproofing of the bulkheads, others countered that the high level of backfill leads to other alterations in the placement of decks, setback requirements, and other consequences that make for “changes we have never allowed before,” in the words of Council member Ray Parzych.  

Parzych’s statement was challenged by Council member Charles Krafczek. The debate was not resolved.   

An agreement was reached to proceed with the introduction of the ordinance at the governing body’s March 2 meeting, while pursuing the discussions of other issues through Planning Board and future council sessions.   

