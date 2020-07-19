PETERSBURG - At the Upper Township Committee meeting July 13, the committee passed a resolution honoring essential workers as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
"Of course, we recognize all our health workers, but this resolution also remembers that we need to honor everyone who is putting their lives at risk, whether at the supermarkets, gas stations, all shops and retail outlets, and so many others so that the rest of us can continue with as normal lives as possible," said Mayor Richard Palombo, as the measure was passed unanimously.
In related remarks, Palombo strongly urged everyone to "mask up" and do their part to observe COVID-19 precautions of wearing a mask whenever possible and the additional measures of social distancing and hand washing.