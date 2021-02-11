UT Logo

PETERSBURG - Municipal Engineer Paul Dietrich informed Upper Township Committee, at its Feb. 8 meeting, about the overall findings of the latest Stockton University Coastal Research Center report for Strathmere beaches.  

“The township’s beaches, at Strathmere, are in fairly good shape, including in the north end. However, with the two nor’easters we had last month, in January, we lost more sand than we lost during the entire previous last year.  

"We expect, though, we’ll be able to see this sand recovered, as sandbars migrate back to shore in the summer, as we’ve experienced in past summers,” Dietrich explained. 

