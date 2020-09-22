NORTH WILDWOOD - North Wildwood City Council renewed liquor licenses Sept. 15, including seven with special conditions.
Mayor Patrick Rosenello said there was no consideration not to renew any licenses and thought bars did a good job working with the city, the state Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control, and the Cape May County prosecutor to open safely.
Flip Flopz was cited, in August, after North Wildwood police, acting with the blessing of the County Prosecutor’s Office, found violations of social distancing regulations. Rosenello said that was the only citation issued against a bar in which he's aware.
“Overall, I think (the bars) did an excellent job, considering the very difficult circumstances,” Rosenello added.