TRENTON - With too many South Jerseyans still out of work, Sen. Michael Testa and Assemblymen Erik Simonsen and Antwan McClellan (both R-1st) announced Sept. 1 they will provide computer access in their district office for constituents to file and claim unemployment benefits.
“We still have constituents who have been unemployed since March as a result of Gov. Phil Murphy’s overly restrictive executive orders,” stated Testa. “Many of those who remain out of work are struggling financially and don’t have the computer, phone, or internet access that’s needed to manage an unemployment claim remotely with the Department of Labor. In the absence of in-person support from the Murphy administration, our legislative office will step in to provide our constituents with the computer access they need to claim their unemployment benefits.”
According to a release, Assemblyman Erik Simonsen (also R-1st) said the First Legislative District team has been pushing the Murphy administration for months to reopen unemployment centers to assist those who have been unable to access their benefits through the phone-or internet-based unemployment claims system.
“Since May, we’ve been calling for the Labor Department to sit down with people, face to face, in unemployment offices to help cut through the red tape that’s keeping them from getting the benefits they’ve earned,” stated Simonsen. “Unfortunately, the Murphy administration still hasn’t offered the full range of support services that people need to successfully navigate an extremely complex unemployment process. In that vacuum of leadership, we are happy to offer our office resources to help.”
McClellan said computers in their legislative district office would be made available by appointment for use by constituents to file or manage unemployment claims. Those interested can email sentesta@njleg.org.
“Our office has helped thousands of out-of-work constituents with some aspect of their unemployment claims since March,” added McClellan. “We understand how very difficult and stressful this process can be. Unfortunately, Gov. Murphy has done nothing to make it easier. Unlike the Department of Labor, we’ll be happy to help you, even if it’s just sharing access to one of our computers for a few minutes to manage your claim. We’re here to help.”