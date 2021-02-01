AVALON – Two realities appeared to motivate Avalon officials, as they discussed proposed ordinance amendments concerning outdoor dining regulations during the 2021 summer season. The discussion happened at the Jan. 27 Avalon Borough Council work session.
The first of these realities is that the vaccination program, however well it is being organized in the county, would not likely lead to an end of the health emergency by Memorial Day.
Facing the beginning of another summer season with some restrictions probable regarding indoor dining, the borough is considering what worked well in 2020, what did not, and adjusting the regulations on outdoor dining accordingly.
The second factor motivating the borough to review its ordinances is the success of outdoor dining in 2020.
Borough officials recognize that some form of outdoor dining will remain a fixture of the summer experience, even after the pandemic has ended. They consider now the time to work on ways to facilitate a future outdoor dining experience, even after certain state relaxations of prohibitions expire.
All ordinance amendments would be subject to a public hearing before adoption.