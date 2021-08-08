Stone Harbor Logo

STONE HARBOR - Stone Harbor Borough Council Aug. 3 approved the final purchase of two lots on North Wildwood Road, in Middle Township, for $1.9 million.  

The property is to be used for a portion of the borough’s Public Works Department. The location is about 7 miles from the Public Works facility on the island, at 80th Street and Third Avenue. 

The resolution passed by the council authorizes the mayor to execute the agreement of sale and consummate the closing. 

The same amount of land in Stone Harbor would have a significantly higher property value. The move frees up an asset for the borough. 

