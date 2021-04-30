To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.
COURT HOUSE - April 30: The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 12 new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days.
According to a release, while Cape May County has recorded 8,547 Covid cases during the pandemic, 8,135 of those are now off quarantine.
The Cape May County Department of Health administered 229 doses of the Covid vaccine April 29, for a total of 18,790 doses to date. The New Jersey Health Department reports that 48,566 Cape May County residents have received at least one vaccine dose, and 39,555 have been fully vaccinated. Cape May County has consistently led the state in per capita administration of the Covid vaccine.
Avalon's vaccination site, operated by the Cape May County Department of Health, is working to make it easier for individuals to get their first (Moderna) vaccine. The Health Department has scheduled walk-in appointments slated for May 5, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
The Avalon vaccination site is located at 3001 Avalon Ave.
Upon receiving the first dose, a second vaccine appointment will be scheduled. Individuals 18 years of age and over will have the option to get the Moderna vaccination on a first-come, first-served basis. Those who cannot make the May 5 date are encouraged to register to get the vaccine and find a location and date that fits their schedule.
The expansion of vaccines available has shortened the wait time to get vaccinated. For Covid and vaccine information, go to www.capemaycountynj.gov
The Cape May County Department of Health has appointment availability for the Covid vaccine into next week. Anyone who has registered with the New Jersey Department of Health for a Covid vaccine should have received an email to schedule your vaccine.
Anyone who is 16 years old and older is eligible for the vaccine, but the county’s site is 18 and up because they use the Moderna vaccine. Only the Pfizer vaccine is approved currently for individuals who are 16 and 17 years old.
Those who haven't registered for the Covid vaccine yet can go to the Cape May County government website (capemaycountynj.gov) and find the link to register for the vaccine on the main page. Anyone with difficulty scheduling their vaccine appointment can call the state hotline for help, at 855-568-0545.
For vaccine information on where, when, who, and how, please visit capemaycountynj.gov.