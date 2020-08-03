Middle Township Bike Path Will Partially Close for Utility Work

COURT HOUSE - Sections of the Middle Township Bike Path will be closed beginning Aug. 17, as Atlantic City Electric begins a series of improvement projects in the area.
According to a release, the reliability projects are required to install new poles and underground cables, and to upgrade existing facilities, according to the utility company. Contractors will use mats in all work zones to prevent damage to the bike path.
The first phase of work will affect the area of AC Electric’s Court Substation, off Goshen Road. That portion of the path will be closed from Aug. 17-Oct. 16. Poles and supporting equipment will be installed, and underground cables will also be added.
The timing of the first project will overlap with the second phase. The Lake Tap Middle Township to Wildwood's transmission rebuild will begin after Labor Day and is expected to continue through November. That work will take place along the path between Satt Boulevard and Reeves Street, and closure signs will be posted at those access points. Wood poles will be replaced with steel ones around Edgewood Avenue.
AC Electric’s third project, which will involve upgrading facilities along the bike path north of the Rio Grande Substation, will not begin until 2021. The utility company will have more information on the timeline following environmental studies in the area.
The timeline of all projects is contingent on weather conditions.