To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.
COURT HOUSE - March 15: The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 30 new positive test samples were collected among County residents over the past several days, four of which are associated with Middle Township long-term care.
According to a release, while Cape May County has recorded 7,303 Covid cases during the pandemic, 6,830 of those are now off quarantine.
The New Jersey Health Department reports that 45,210 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Cape May County, when combining the vaccine doses given out by the Cape May County Department of Health and other entities. This total number of doses includes a combination of first and second doses.
There has been an average of 1,000 vaccine doses administered per day in Cape May County over the past 10 days. The county went over 45,000 total doses administered today, according to New Jersey Department of Health (NJDOH). The agency had previously reported that there were 35,268 doses administered in the county March 5 and 40,181 doses March 10.
There are currently five locations in Cape May County administering vaccines, including the Cape May County Department of Health site, in Avalon, the CVS Pharmacy, in Villas, the Rite Aid, in Wildwood, and both ShopRite locations in Cape May County (Rio Grande and Marmora).
The state website has a full listing of all of the Covid vaccine locations and how to sign up for each at https://covid19.nj.gov/pages/covid-19-vaccine-locations-for-eligiblerecipients.
The Cape May County Department of Health is still awaiting additional doses to become available to expand the number of doses available locally.
For vaccine information on where, when, who, and how, please visit capemaycountynj.gov.