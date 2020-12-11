UT Logo

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

PETERSBURG - Upper Township Engineer Paul Dietrich informed Upper Township Committee, at its Dec. 7 meeting, that the municipality received a $175,000 state Department of Transportation (NJDOT) grant to improve Bayview Drive, in Strathmere, specifically from Randolph Avenue to south of Prescott Road 

"This funding will allow us to finish up the phase four portion of the work we have been doing along this busy stretch of Strathmere’s roadways. Further, it will also tie in with the boat ramp work we have been doing to upgrade that popular feature of Strathmere, as well," he explained. 

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments