PETERSBURG - Upper Township Engineer Paul Dietrich informed Upper Township Committee, at its Dec. 7 meeting, that the municipality received a $175,000 state Department of Transportation (NJDOT) grant to improve Bayview Drive, in Strathmere, specifically from Randolph Avenue to south of Prescott Road.
"This funding will allow us to finish up the phase four portion of the work we have been doing along this busy stretch of Strathmere’s roadways. Further, it will also tie in with the boat ramp work we have been doing to upgrade that popular feature of Strathmere, as well," he explained.