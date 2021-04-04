To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.
COURT HOUSE - March 4: The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 14 new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days.
According to a release, while Cape May County has recorded 7,955 Covid cases during the pandemic, 7,375 of those are now off quarantine.
The county also announced the death of a 78-year-old Wildwood man from the coronavirus.
“My thoughts are with the family and friends during this difficult time of loss,” stated aid Cape May County Commissioner Director Gerald Thornton.
The New Jersey Health Department reports that 38,751 Cape May County residents have received at least one vaccine dose, and 26,799 have been fully vaccinated. Cape May County has consistently led the state in per capita administration of the COVID vaccine.
New Jersey has launched a new tool to help people find a Covid vaccine location. The New Jersey Department of Health launched covid19.nj.gov/finder, which monitors the various scheduling systems to let people know if a location has any vaccine appointments available. There are several scheduling systems in the state between the state's scheduling system, CVS, Walgreens, the Atlantic City megasite, and others that people can access to get scheduled for a vaccine shot.
For vaccine information on where, when, who, and how, please visit capemaycountynj.gov.