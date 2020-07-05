County's Up 9 New COVID-19 Cases, 1 Care Facility Case Announced

COURT HOUSE - July 5: Cape May County reported nine new COVID-19 cases today, eight community-based and one in an Ocean City long-term care facility.
According to a release, New Jersey has 173,402 total COVID-19 positive cases and 13,355 deaths. Total positive cases of COVID-19 infection in Cape May County is now 779, including 69 deaths. Additionally, there are 20 out-of-county positive cases that are not reflected in the spreadsheet below.
As communities and businesses are opening, you may be looking for ways to resume some daily activities as safely as possible. While there is no way to ensure zero risk of infection, it is important to understand potential risks and how to adopt different types of prevention measures to protect yourself and to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.
As a reminder, if you have COVID-19, have symptoms consistent with COVID-19, or have been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19, it is important to stay home and away from other people. When you can leave home and be around others depends on different factors for different situations. Follow CDC’s recommendations for your circumstances.
In general, the more closely you interact with others and the longer that interaction, the higher the risk of COVID-19 spread. So, think about:
- How many people will you interact with?
- Interacting with more people raises your risk.
- Being in a group with people who aren’t social distancing or wearing cloth face coverings increases your risk.
- Engaging with new people (e.g., those who don’t live with you) also raises your risk.
- Some people have the virus and don’t have any symptoms, and it is not yet known how often people without symptoms can transmit the virus to others.
- Can you keep 6 feet of space between you and others? Will you be outdoors or indoors?
- The closer you are to other people who may be infected, the greater your risk of getting sick.
- Keeping distance from other people is especially important for people who have an increased risk for severe illness.
- Indoor spaces are riskier than outdoor spaces where it might be harder to keep people apart and there’s less ventilation.
- What’s the length of time that you will be interacting with people?
- Spending more time with people who may be infected increases your risk of becoming infected.
- Spending more time with people increases their risk of becoming infected if there is any chance that you may already be infected.
What to consider before you go
Asking these questions can help determine your level of risk:
Will my activity put me in close contact with others?
Practice social distancing because COVID-19 spreads mainly among people who are in close contact with others.
- It’s important that you and the people around you wear a cloth face covering when in public and particularly when it’s difficult to stay 6 feet away from others consistently.
- Choose outdoor activities and places where it’s easy to stay 6 feet apart, like parks and open-air facilities.
- Look for physical barriers, like Plexiglas screens or modified layouts that help you keep your distance from others.
- Use visual reminders—like signs, chair arrangements, markings on the floor, or arrows—to help remind you to keep your distance from others.
Am I at risk for severe illness?
Older adults and people of any age who have serious underlying medical conditions might be at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19. While the risk for severe illness is lower for others, everyone faces some risk of illness. Some people have no symptoms, others have mild symptoms, and some get severely ill.
Do I live with someone who is at risk for severe illness?
If you live with older adults or someone with certain underlying medical conditions, then you and all family members should take extra precautions to minimize risk. Learn more about what you can do if you or any members of your family are at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19.
Do I practice everyday preventive actions?
Continue to protect yourself by practicing everyday preventive actions, like monitoring yourself for symptoms, not touching your face with unwashed hands, washing your hands often, social distancing, disinfecting surfaces, wearing cloth face covers, and staying home if you are sick.
Will I have to share any items, equipment, or tools with other people?
Choose places where there is limited sharing of items and where any items that are shared are thoroughly cleaned and disinfected between uses. You can also choose to visit places that share, post, or announce that they have increased cleaning and disinfection to protect others from COVID-19.
Will I need to take public transportation to get to the activity?
Public transit can put you in close contact with others. When using public transportation, follow CDC’s guidance on how to protect yourself when using transportation
Does my activity require travel to another community?
Before considering trips outside your community, consult CDC’s travel considerations.
If I get sick with COVID-19, will I have to miss work or school?
If you are sick with COVID-19, stay home. Also find out about your work or school’s telework or sick leave policy.
Do I know what to do if I get sick?
Know the steps to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 if you are sick.
If you decide to engage in public activities, continue to protect yourself by practicing everyday preventive actions. If you will be running an errand, follow CDC’s running errands considerations.
Items to have on hand
- A cloth face covering
- Tissues
- Hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol, if possible