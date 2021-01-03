To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.
COURT HOUSE - Jan. 3: The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 41 new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days.
According to a release, while Cape May County has recorded 4,469 Covid cases during the pandemic, 3,818 of those are now off quarantine.
A new website has been launched by the State of New Jersey to give vaccine-related information. The new website was launched at covid19.nj.gov/vaccine. It will provide updates on vaccine distribution in the state.
The main topics on the website include how the Covid vaccine works, details on vaccine trials, the vaccination timeline along with priority groups, and where and how to get vaccinated.
Currently, vaccines are available to those who are in Phase 1A, which includes paid and unpaid persons serving in health care settings who have the potential for direct or indirect exposure to patients or infectious materials, as well as residents and staff of long-term congregate settings.