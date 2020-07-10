COURT HOUSE - July 10: Cape May County reports 10 new community-based and six non-resident COVID-19 cases were found today. Upper Township is linked to the most growth in community-based cases, with four.
According to a release, New Jersey has 174,628 total COVID-19 positive cases and 13,532 deaths. Total positive cases of COVID-19 infection in Cape May County is now 831, including 72 deaths.
Sadly, today, the county announced the death of a 64-year-old Middle Township man from the coronavirus.
“I would like to offer the family and friends of the departed my deepest and most sincere condolences,” stated Freeholder Jeff Pierson.
Gyms and fitness centers must keep their indoor spaces closed to the public; however, they are permitted to offer individualized indoor instruction by appointment only to individuals and their families, caretakers or romantic partners.
If multiple instructions are taking place at the same time in the same facility, they must take place in separate rooms or be separated by a floor-to-ceiling barrier that complies with all fire code requirements if they take place in the same room.
Gyms and fitness centers must institute the following policies:
- Limit the total capacity of any outdoor area to a number that ensures that all individuals can remain six feet apart
- Close indoor spaces to the public, except when entering or exiting the establishment to access the outdoor area or to use the restroom
- Require workers and customers to wear cloth face coverings while in the indoor portion of the premises, except where doing so would inhibit that individual's health
- If a customer refuses to wear a cloth face covering for non-medical reasons, then the business must decline the individual entry into the indoor premises
- Limit occupancy in restrooms that remain open to avoid over-crowding and maintain social distancing through signage and, where practicable, the utilization of attendants to monitor capacity
- Require frequent sanitization of high-touch areas
- Limit the use of equipment rented or otherwise to one person at a time, excluding immediate family members, caretakers, household members, or romantic partners, and sanitize such equipment before and after use
- Require reservations, cancellations and prepayments are made, via electronic or telephone reservation systems, to limit physical interactions
Guidance for Employees
Gyms and fitness centers must implement safety policies for employees that include, but are not limited to:
- Require employees with symptoms of COVID-19 be sent home
- Require all employees to wear face coverings while indoors, except where doing so would inhibit the individual's health
- Require workers to wear gloves when in contact with customers or goods
- Provide all employees with face coverings and gloves free of charge
- Provide employees break time for repeated handwashing throughout the workday
- Provide sanitization materials, such as hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes to staff