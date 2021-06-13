Avalon Logo

AVALON – Avalon Borough Council June 9 introduced a broad smoking ban that applies to the smoking of tobacco and cannabis products, and includes the use of electronic smoking devices. 

The ordinance, if adopted, prohibits smoking in any form in all public buildings, as well as public space adjacent to such buildings, including parking lots and even public sidewalks in the business district, from 19th to 34th streets.  

Smoking is banned on beaches, boardwalk, recreation areas, parks, and all public restrooms. Although establishments engaged in outdoor dining can allow smoking outdoors, they can only do so if the smoking seating area is entirely on private property and does not infringe on the municipal right of way. 

After being ordered to comply with the regulations, violations carry potential penalties that range from $250 for a first offense to $1,000 for three offenses or more. The ordinance is expected to have a public hearing and vote on adoption at a July council meeting. 

