Murphy Photo (3) - File PhotoJPG

Gov. Phil Murphy

 File Photo

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.

TRENTON - Gov. Phil Murphy Feb. 17 signed Executive Order No. 222. 

According to a release, the order extends the Public Health Emergency that was declared arch 9, 2020, through Executive Order No. 103, which was previously extended in 2020 on April 7, May 6, June 4, July 2, Aug. 1, Aug. 27, Sept. 25, Oct. 24, Nov. 22, and Dec. 21, and again, in 2021, Jan. 19. Under the Emergency Health Powers Act, a declared public health emergency expires after 30 days unless renewed.

“Extending the public health emergency allows the Department of Health to continue its vaccination efforts, including prioritizing high-risk individuals, promoting adequate staffing at vaccination sites, and overseeing second dose administration,” stated Murphy. “Today’s action gives us the ability to continue our ongoing Covid-19 mitigation efforts while also vaccinating New Jersey residents as quickly and safely as possible.”

Executive Order No. 222 extends all executive orders issued under the governor’s authority under the Emergency Health Powers Act. It also extends all actions taken by any executive branch departments and agencies in response to the public health emergency presented by the Covid outbreak,

For the full text of Executive Order No. 222, click here.

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments