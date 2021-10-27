COURT HOUSE - Representatives from Middle Township and Cape May County celebrated the end of a long journey with an Oct. 22 visit to the municipality’s bike path north construction site.
According to a Middle Township release, bike path north is the final phase of the project that began in 2006. The extension will run from the existing Middle path that ends at the Cape May County Park and Zoo to the Dennis Township trail, fully connecting the municipality in the countywide trail network.
Middle Township Committee approved a contract over the summer for the last phase of the construction. The officials who joined project engineers at the site Oct. 22 were able to see early progress: The first layer of stone was installed from Dennis Township 500 feet toward Swainton-Goshen Road. Weather permitting, construction is set to be completed in January 2022.
“This project illustrates how much can be achieved when government agencies work as partners,” stated Mayor Tim Donohue. “The County Commissioner Board and County Open Space Board have been supportive throughout this process. As a result, we are able to provide a valuable amenity to residents and visitors alike, and ensure a safe path for bicyclists throughout Middle Township.”
The project has received a total of $2,285,575 in funding from the Cape May County Open Spaces program.
Bike path north, which got underway in 2016, has been a complex project that required three realignments as various issues emerged. The realignments were required to address the safety of endangered species, state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) regulations, residential concerns and private/public easements. Each time, Middle had to survey land, determine boundaries for wetlands and prepare new plans. Middle Township submitted a final alignment to the DEP last fall and received approval this spring.
When bike path north is complete, it will run adjacent to Court House South Dennis Road, cross the Stone Harbor Golf Course, and then move back into the Atlantic City Electric right of way to connect with the Dennis Township bike path on the northern boundary of the municipality, at Brooks Avenue. The extension will create a 13-mile path throughout Middle Township.