NORTH WILDWOOD – Pastor Kate Aaronson approached North Wildwood City Council Feb. 2, informing officials of an upcoming project to promote homeless awareness.
A 7-foot bronze statue, depicting a homeless man sleeping on a bench, will grace the grounds of the North Wildwood United Methodist Church. The statue, "Homeless Jesus," by Canadian sculptor Timothy Schmalz, is slated for installment by Memorial Day weekend, Aaronson said.
The figure in the statue is covered in a blanket, shielding the face from view. Yet, the human form bears “marks of crucifixion” on his feet. The form represents Jesus Christ, according to Aaronson.
The statue personifies a verse found in the Gospel of Matthew: “For I was hungry, and you gave Me something to eat, I was thirsty, and you gave Me something to drink, I was a stranger, and you took Me in.”
In a Feb. 8 interview, Aaronson said she first encountered the statue, in Madrid, Spain, in the courtyard of the Almudena Cathedral.
“I thought it was real. It was profoundly moving, and it provides a space to sit at the feet of Jesus,” she said.
Aaronson is beginning her second year as the church’s pastor, which commissioned Schmalz to create a replica of the sculpture, located in 100 locations worldwide, including Vatican City, in Rome. The process will take five to six months, according to Aaronson.
She said the statue’s goal is to “awaken compassion” in the hearts of those who pass by.
“We want to share the Gospel in a new way, outside of the building,” she said.
The church also plans to create a Homeless Jesus Fund, of which proceeds would directly aid local food pantries and other organizations.
Aaronson said the city’s response is “positive” and supportive of the project.
A public installation ceremony is planned for Memorial Day weekend.
