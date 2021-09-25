COURT HOUSE - Cape May County reported that three residents, a 70-year old Dennis Township woman, an 83-year old Wildwood man, and an 88-year-old Cape May man, died from the coronavirus this past week.
“The loss of these community members has left all of us deeply saddened,” stated Cape May County Commissioner Jeffrey Pierson.
Cape May County has recorded 11,405 Covid cases during the pandemic, 10,713 of which are now off quarantine.
According to a county release, Cape May County remains among the lowest five counties in the state in new cases and remains in the top four counties of fully vaccinated eligible residents, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) tracker data. The rate of infection is .98, under the 1.0 rate, which indicates a reduction in the spread of the virus.
The rate of fully vaccinated people in Cape May County is 64.3%, with 57,595 fully vaccinated and 63,673 having received one dose, as of Sept. 24. Vaccinations among those 65 and over, the most vulnerable population, is 60% and ranks within the top four counties in the state.
The vaccination rate in Cape May County continues to climb, with nearly 500 vaccines administered over the past week.
The Cape May County Department of Health administered a total of 22,031 doses to date.
The Department of Health mobile vaccination clinics continue to operate throughout different locations within the county. Vaccinations are available each Wednesday at the Cape May County Health Department, at the Crest Haven Complex, in Court House.
The mobile vaccination vehicle is available at the following locations during the upcoming week:
Sept. 25th, Irish Fest
First Avenue and Olde New Jersey Ave - Keenan's
8:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m.
Sept. 26, First Assembly of God
1068 Seashore Rd., Cape May
11:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m.
Sept. 28, West Cape May
732 Broadway, Cape May,
9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Sept. 29, Cape May County Department of Health
1-6 p.m.
Sept. 30, Cape May City Public Works, City Hall
643 Washington St.
9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For more information on obtaining the vaccine, quickly and free of charge, go to https://capemaycountynj.gov/226/Health-Department, or call 609-465-1187. More details on daily reported case numbers can be found at https://capemaycountynj.gov/1418/Covid-19-Dashboard.