WILDWOOD CREST – Commissioners April 28 moved to eliminate smoking sections from Wildwood Crest beaches and composed conditions on recreational marijuana use.  

An ordinance, introduced after a 2-1 vote, eliminates the areas on the back of the beaches where smokers were confined and prohibits smoking anywhere on the beach.  

Commissioner David Thompson voted against the ordinance, saying he thought the beaches were big enough to accommodate a smoking section.  

In two separate, introduced ordinances, both unanimously approved, anyone under the age of 21 is prohibited from using marijuana, even on private property, and those over 21 are prohibited from smoking it in a public place.  

All three ordinances will return for a second reading and public comment before commissioners vote on their final adoption, in May. 

