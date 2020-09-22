TRENTON - The New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission (MVC) announced Sept. 21 that starting Sept. 22, all MVC vehicle centers will set aside special hours, from 2-4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, for customers age 65 and over and those who are medically prohibited from wearing a mask.
According to a release, these “Senior Hours” will only be for new and used car purchases, at vehicle centers. Customers are reminded that no license transactions are processed at vehicle centers.
No individual appointments are necessary. Eligible customers should arrive at the agency no earlier than 2 p.m. so that they can be ticketed for service and not have to stand in line to be served.
“These designated hours will allow us to protect our vulnerable seniors during the COVID-19 pandemic for one of the very few transactions that require an in-person visit,’’ stated MVC Chief Administrator Sue Fulton.
Fulton credited Gov. Phil Murphy and a bipartisan team of legislators with helping the MVC make the change in law necessary to bring about the special hours.
Customers who cannot wear a mask must bring a doctor’s note verifying their condition. These customers will be provided with face shields.
The new law, signed by Murphy Sept. 10, also extends the validity of all driver license and identification card photographs from a maximum of eight years to a maximum of 12 years. For residents 65 and older, driver license and ID photographs are permanently valid. The effect is that, even if your notice says you must visit an agency, most customers can renew online at NJMVC.gov.
For more information on MVC services, including all available online transactions, visit NJMVC.gov.