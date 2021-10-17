DT Logo

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

DENNISVILLE – Dennis Township Committee Oct. 12 approved an ordinance on second reading that repeals the $50 mercantile tax.  

Per Mayor Zeth Matalucci, “This tax has been something I’ve wanted to fix for a long time. It's just a money grab, and I'm glad we're finally doing away with it since business owners pay property taxes, but don't get the benefits that normally are provided by these taxes, such as trash pickup, use of our schools, and other services.  

"I’m really happy we can alleviate some of their financial burdens by eliminating this fee.” 

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments