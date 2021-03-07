Stone Harbor Logo

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

STONE HARBOR – Tax Assessor Margaret Slavin reported to borough council March 2 that the real estate market is still “crazy.”  

Slavin said that despite Stone Harbor going through a borough-wide reevaluation, in 2017-2018, the current ratio of assessment to market value is 90.4%, meaning a two-year weighted average of home sales compared to assessed value show assessments 10% below the market. If that 10% difference reaches 15%, Slavin said the county could call for another reevaluation.  

Many of the properties she highlighted in recent council meetings are selling well above a 10% difference, with assessed value. 

Slavin mentioned one two-lot property, with 147 feet of water frontage, was on the market for $13.9 million, when the combined assessment is $7.5 million. She also called council’s attention to an 88.7 by 100-foot property that sold for $3.9 million. The home was demolished, making it a pure land sale.  

“It was way above its assessment,” Slavin said. 

“I had hoped that I would be able to retire before doing another reevaluation,” she added. “I don’t think I am going to be able to do that.”  

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments